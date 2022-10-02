Eagles move to 4-0 with 29-21 win over Jags

Getty Images

The Eagles looked like a bad bet to remain the league’s only unbeaten team in the early part of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, but the bad start was followed by a happy ending.

After spotting the Jags 14 points in the first quarter, the Eagles rattled off 29 straight points and wound up with a 29-21 home victory. Things got interesting late when the Eagles passed on a 39-yard field goal after the two-minute warning and saw a Jalen Hurts fourth down pass go incomplete, but Haason Reddick forced a Trevor Lawrence fumble on a sack and Javon Hargrave sealed the win with a recovery.

It capped an awful day for Lawrence. He lost four fumbles and threw an interception to help spoil Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia. Reddick forced two of them on sacks and the turnovers made it all but impossible for the Jaguars to build on their early lead.

The win moves the Eagles to 4-0 on the season and they will try for five in a row in Arizona next weekend.

Running back Miles Sanders did a lot to power the offense in Sunday’s win. He had 27 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles were able to run at will against the Jaguars defense. Jalen Hurts added 41 yards while Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon each had 19 yards on the ground. Hurts and Gainwell also ran for touchdowns on a rainy day in Philadelphia.

Cornerback Darius Slay, left tackle Jordan Mailata, and right guard Isaac Seumalo left with injuries during the game, so the Eagles will be hoping to get them back in time to face the Cardinals next weekend.

The Jaguars drop to 2-2 with the loss and they’ll be back home to host the Texans next weekend. Given his issues holding onto the ball this Sunday, Lawrence will be hoping for drier conditions.