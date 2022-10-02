Falcons lead Browns 10-0 after fumble leads to touchdown

Getty Images

The Browns had a chance to be up 7-0 after their first drive.

Instead, they haven’t scored and they find themselves in an early 10-0 hole.

Cleveland had moved the ball well in its first drive until facing third-and-1 at Atlanta’s 2-yard line. Running back Nick Chubb was stuffed for a 2-yard loss. Then on fourth-and-3, quarterback Jacoby Brissett couldn’t find anyone open and ended up throwing the ball out of the end zone for a turnover on downs.

Atlanta got down to Cleveland’s 9-yard line on the ensuing drive but had to settle for a 30-yard field goal.

On the Browns’ ensuing drive, tight end David Njoku fumbled after catching a flea flicker pass from Brissett. That gave Atlanta an extra possession at the Cleveland 31.

A few plays later, running back Cordarrelle Patterson ran in a 13-yard touchdown for a 10-0 lead.