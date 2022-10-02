Fan at Jets-Steelers game dies after falling from escalator

Getty Images

A fan attending Sunday’s game between the Jets and Steelers died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.

Via the Associated Press, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said that police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a man fell at around 4:45 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of the game.

Emergency care was administered by paramedics at the scene. The person died shortly thereafter at a local hospital.

The Steelers issued a statement regarding the situation: “We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today. We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”