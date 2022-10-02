Frankie Luvu interception return puts Panthers up 7-0

USA Today Sports

It’s been a defensive battle in Charlotte in the first half and the Panthers defense came up with the first turnover of the game.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu dropped into coverage and snagged a Kyler Murray pass that was intended for Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown. Luvu returned the ball 33 yards for a touchdown and the Panthers are up 7-0 as a result.

It’s Luvu’s first career interception and the third of the year for the Panthers. It’s the second pick that Murray has thrown this year.

Murray is now 5-of-8 for 31 yards while his predecessor at Oklahoma Baker Mayfield has opened the game 4-of-7 for 38 yards.

The Panthers did have one negative development on defense. Safety Jeremy Chinn is considered questionable to return with a hamstring injury.