Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox are expected to play for Bills

The Bills will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season on Sunday and it looks like a couple of key offensive players will be part of the effort.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox were both listed as questionable to play on Friday. According to multiple reports, both players are expected to be in the lineup against the Ravens.

Davis missed Week Two with an ankle injury before returning last Sunday, but he missed practice on Thursday to create some doubt about his availability this weekend. Knox was limited in practice all week with back and hip injuries.

Safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Dane Jackson, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, center Mitch Morse, and tackle Justin Murray also carry questionable tags into Sunday’s game.