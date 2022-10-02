Geno Smith has thrown two TDs, run for one as Seahawks lead Lions 24-15 at half

Getty Images

Geno Smith is having a game.

He threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in the first half to give the Seahawks a 24-15 lead at halftime.

Smith has four carries for 40 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown run, and has completed 12 of 14 passes for 170 yards with a 17-yard touchdown throw to Will Dissly and a 2-yard toss to Noah Fant.

The Seahawks scored on all four first-half possessions, gaining 240 yards.

The Lions got a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to T.J. Hockenson on the play following a fumble by Seahawks punt returner Tyler Lockett. Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run on the final play of the half on fourth down. Williams, who was fined last week after his hip thrust touchdown dance, did not dance Sunday.

Goff is 11-of-17 for 143 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions are 2-for-2 on fourth down, having also converted on a fake punt.