Giants beat Bears in sloppy defensive struggle

It hasn’t been pretty, but the Giants are a surprising 3-1.

Despite passing for just 71 yards between Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, the Giants gutted out a hard-fought 20-12 win over the Bears on a windy and rainy day in New Jersey.

The running game did most of the work for the Giants, with Saquon Barkley gaining 146 yards and Jones and Taylor actually gaining more ground with their legs than with their arms. Jones also ran for two touchdowns.

Jones and Taylor both got injured during the game, although Jones was able to return when Taylor exited.

The Bears were also a run-first offense, but not as effective on the ground. Justin Fields continues to struggle to pass the ball, to such an extent that there have to be major concerns in Chicago that he simply isn’t the answer as a franchise quarterback.

The Bears fall to 2-2 on the season, which is not bad considering their preseason expectations, but the inability of the offense to do much of anything is a big problem in Chicago.