Giants beat Bears in sloppy defensive struggle

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v New York Giants
Getty Images

It hasn’t been pretty, but the Giants are a surprising 3-1.

Despite passing for just 71 yards between Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, the Giants gutted out a hard-fought 20-12 win over the Bears on a windy and rainy day in New Jersey.

The running game did most of the work for the Giants, with Saquon Barkley gaining 146 yards and Jones and Taylor actually gaining more ground with their legs than with their arms. Jones also ran for two touchdowns.

Jones and Taylor both got injured during the game, although Jones was able to return when Taylor exited.

The Bears were also a run-first offense, but not as effective on the ground. Justin Fields continues to struggle to pass the ball, to such an extent that there have to be major concerns in Chicago that he simply isn’t the answer as a franchise quarterback.

The Bears fall to 2-2 on the season, which is not bad considering their preseason expectations, but the inability of the offense to do much of anything is a big problem in Chicago.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Giants beat Bears in sloppy defensive struggle

  1. It’s like the Bears coaches can’t decide if they want to win games or develop Fields and as a result, they will waste this season doing very little of either.

    Shame on me for thinking Getsy was a good hire. He’s awful. That being said, the offensive talent of the Bears is abysmal. In light of that, the terrible play of Ryan Poles’ first three draft picks this season also has to call his competence into question.

    On the plus side, Sundays for Bears fans will be freeing up soon.

  2. Hopefully Jones ankle doesn’t swell overnight as long flight to London coming. David Webb and Kadarius Toney could be Giants QBs next week. Assuming Toney is back.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.