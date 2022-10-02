J.J. Watt discloses that he had atrial fibrillation on Wednesday, and will play today

October 2, 2022
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt made a stunning disclosure on Sunday, in an apparent effort to preempt a Sunday Splash! report about him.

“I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today,” Watt tweeted. “I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.”

A-Fib is atrial fibrillation. Per the Mayo Clinic, “Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart. A-fib increases the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.”

Watt did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He was listed as having only a calf injury.

Presumably, the team is aware of the situation and properly cleared him to play today, at Carolina.

