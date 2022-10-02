Jacoby Brissett runs in a touchdown, Browns trail Falcons 10-7

Getty Images

After a couple of empty possessions, the Browns are on the board.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett ran in a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put Cleveland down by three, as the Falcons lead 10-7.

On third-and-goal, Brissett used a pump fake to get a pair of Atlanta defenders out of position. Then he ran past them to open turf for the score.

That play capped a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took 8:45 off the clock. Brissett also converted a fourth down at the Atlanta 39 with a QB sneak. He’s practically automatic on those plays.

Brissett has started the game 9-of-12 for 107 yards plus two carries for 6 yards with a TD.

Running back Nick Chubb has 41 yards on eight carries.