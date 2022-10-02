Jaguars stretch lead to 14-0 in first quarter

Getty Images

The NFL’s only unbeaten team is staring at a big deficit early in Sunday’s game.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit Jamal Agnew for a four-yard touchdown pass with just under four minutes left to play in the first quarter and the Jaguars are now up 14-0 on the road against the Eagles.

Lawrence had a 24-yard connection with Agnew earlier in the drive and he also hit tight end Dan Arnold for a 26-yard pickup. The Jaguars also had some good fumble luck as wide receiver Christian Kirk recovered James Robinson‘s fumble inside the 5-yard-line just before the touchdown.

The Jaguars opened up the scoring with an Andre Cisco interception return for a score and the Eagles offense needs to get on track if they’re going to have a chance of getting to 4-0 this season.