Javonte Williams out with knee injury, Denzel Perryman out with concussion

Getty Images

The Broncos have an injury concern at running back and the Raiders will be without one of their key defensive players for at least the rest of Sunday’s game.

Javonte Williams had to exit the game after the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. He was tackled for a 1-yard loss by defensive end Maxx Crosby before going down on the field. After initially announcing Williams was questionable, the Broncos quickly downgraded Williams to out with a knee injury.

Williams’ injury takes on added importance with Melvin Gordon’s fumbling issues. Instead of turning back to Gordon — whose second-quarter fumble led to a Raiders scoop-and-score — Denver inserted Mike Boone in the game. He took three carries for 20 yards before the Broncos ended up having to punt.

On the other side, linebacker Denzel Perryman has been ruled out with a concussion. He went in the locker room to be evaluated before halftime and was ruled out at the start of the second half.

Perryman was returning from an ankle injury that had kept him sidelined for the last two games.

The Raiders have a 19-16 lead early in the third quarter.