Javonte Williams, Randy Gregory will have MRIs on Monday for knee injuries

The Broncos fell to the Raiders 32-23 on Sunday and have a couple of key injury concerns with a Thursday matchup against the Colts coming up.

Running back Javonte Williams and defensive end Randy Gregory both left Sunday’s loss with knee injuries.

Via Jeff Legwold of ESPN, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game that both Williams and Gregory are still being evaluated and will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Legwold also reports Williams exited Denver’s locker room on crutches.

Williams had 28 yards on 10 carries before leaving the game. Gregory and a pair of tackles and two quarterback hits in the contest.

The Broncos will host the Colts in Week Five.