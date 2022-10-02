Jets announce Marvin Powell died at 67

Getty Images

The Jets announced on Sunday that their former tackle Marvin Powell died on Friday at the age of 67.

Powell was the fourth overall pick of the 1983 draft after wrapping up his time at USC and he started 128 games for the Jets through the 1985 season. Powell was named a first-team All-Pro in 1979, 1981 and 1982 and was selected for five straight Pro Bowls between 1979 and 1983. He wrapped up his career by playing in nine games for the Bucs during the 1986 and 1987 seasons.

“Marvin was one of the best linemen I’ve ever seen,” former Jets wide receiver Wesley Walker said. “He was just a physical specimen. He was just good. I just loved him.”

Our condolences go out to Powell’s family, friends and loved ones on their loss.