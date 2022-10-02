Jets hold 10-6 lead at halftime in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

The Jets haven’t caught fire offensively in Pittsburgh, but they have done enough to take a lead into halftime for the first time this season.

Zach Wilson caught a touchdown pass and the Jets have a 10-6 lead over their hosts at the break. It looked like the lead would be even bigger, but Carl Lawson was flagged for roughing Mitch Trubisky on a Hail Mary and Chris Boswell hit a 59-yard field goal on the ensuing untimed down.

Wilson is just 6-of-16 for 91 yards throwing the ball and he was intercepted by cornerback Cam Sutton on third down with under 30 seconds to play in the half. The Jets were in field goal range, which made the turnover all the more costly for the second-year quarterback.

Trubisky has also thrown an interception and is 7-of-13 for 84 yards. Neither Diontae Johnson nor Chase Claypool has a catch, but rookie George Pickens has come up with a couple of grabs for 31 yards.