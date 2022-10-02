Jets lose T Max Mitchell to a knee injury

Getty Images

The Jets have lost another tackle to an injury.

Rookie Max Mitchell left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and the Jets have ruled him out for the rest of the afternoon. Mitchell was slated to be a backup to start the year, but the fourth-round pick found himself in the starting lineup after Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown went on injured reserve.

George Fant had been the team’s starting left tackle, but he went on injured reserve this week.

The Jets now have 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker at left tackle instead of right guard and Conor McDermott is at right tackle. Nate Herbig is playing right guard.

Steelers linebacker Terrell Edmunds suffered a concussion on the same play that saw Mitchell go down. He has also been ruled out.