John Harbaugh on sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: Emotions run high, I love him

Moments before Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters could be seen screaming at each other on the sideline.

Other members of the team got between the two men before the 23-20 loss was officially in the books and Harbaugh downplayed what went on without delving into details during his postgame press conference.

“Emotions run high. We’re on the same page,” Harbaugh said, via WGR 550. “We’ve got a great relationship, we’ve got an honest relationship. I love him, hope he still loves me, we’ll see.”

The Ravens were up 20-3 at one point in Sunday’s game, so it’s not hard to understand why things got heated as the collapse neared its conclusion.