John Harbaugh on sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: Emotions run high, I love him

Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens
Moments before Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters could be seen screaming at each other on the sideline.

Other members of the team got between the two men before the 23-20 loss was officially in the books and Harbaugh downplayed what went on without delving into details during his postgame press conference.

“Emotions run high. We’re on the same page,” Harbaugh said, via WGR 550. “We’ve got a great relationship, we’ve got an honest relationship. I love him, hope he still loves me, we’ll see.”

The Ravens were up 20-3 at one point in Sunday’s game, so it’s not hard to understand why things got heated as the collapse neared its conclusion.

10 responses to “John Harbaugh on sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: Emotions run high, I love him

  5. Peters said “that’s Josh Allen over there”and he’s ready to gut us on National TV.”

  6. I wonder if Harbaugh wanted to let Buffalo score a td so they could get the ball back and the rest of the defense wasn’t feeling the call.

  7. Peters doesn’t love you back coach. You are not and x’s and o’s coach and you rode the legacy of a great defense and Lamar lately. Your time is up and the players are revolting

  8. Peter’s isn’t worth the money or the headache, our hall of fame coach should just cut him instead of covering for him.

  10. Peters was pissed off and rightly so.

    Harbaugh didn’t kick the FG because he didn’t trust his defense to stop Josh Allen from scoring a TD… and then he turns around and refuses to let the Bills score from inside the 5 with time still left, and instead lets Buffalo run the clock all the way down to 0!!!

    That’s pretty bad game management, which is the Head Coach’s job.

