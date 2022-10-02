Jordan Mailata going for MRI on injured shoulder, Darius Slay dealing with forearm injury

Getty Images

The Eagles got their fourth win in as many tries on Sunday, but they lost a handful of starters to injuries on the way to the 29-21 win.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata left the game after hurting his shoulder on Jaguars safety Andre Cisco‘s interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Mailata did not return and told reporters after the game that he will be getting an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Cornerback Darius Slay also left the game in the first quarter. He hurt his forearm and could be seen with a large black wrap or cast on his arm on his way into the locker room after the win.

Right guard Isaac Seumalo left with an ankle injury later in the game. Sua Opeta took over his spot while Jack Driscoll played in place of Mailata.