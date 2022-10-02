Josh Jacobs rushes for career-high 144 yards as Raiders beat Broncos, 32-23

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 2, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders are officially in the win column.

Las Vegas held Denver’s offense in check on Sunday, defeating the Broncos 32-23 for the club’s first victory of the season.

The Broncos made it close in the fourth quarter when the offense erased first-and-30 in part with a 55-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to receiver KJ Hamler. That set up Wilson’s 3-yard touchdown run that made the score 25-23, Las Vegas.

But the Raiders used a strong ensuing drive to put the team in position to win. Quarterback Derek Carr kept the possession going with a 9-yard scramble on third-and-6. Then on third-and-2 from Denver’s 29, rookie running back Zamir White took a pitch 22 yards down to Denver’s 7-yard line.

Running back Josh Jacobs scored his second touchdown from there, putting Las Vegas up by the winning margin of 32-23.

Jacobs recorded a career-high 144 yards rushing on 28 carries. His longest run of the day was 43 yards. He also scored from 10-yards out in the second quarter.

But Las Vegas’ defense was also a significant part of the victory, as the unit tightened up in the second half. Denver punted on its first four possessions after the break. Three of the drives ended in three-and-out.

Denver turned it over on downs after just four plays for its final possession.

Wilson finished 17-of-25 for 237 yards with a pair of TDs. Jerry Jeudy had four catches for 53 yards with a touchdown. Courtland Sutton had five catches for 52 yards with a score.

But the team may have a significant injury at running back with Javonte Williams. He left the game with a knee injury and was quickly ruled out. Melvin Gordon had a first-half fumble that was returned for a touchdown, which limited his snaps for the rest of the game. The team turned to Mike Boone, who couldn’t handle Wilson’s last pass of the game as it fell incomplete.

The win represents the first victory for Josh McDaniels as Las Vegas’ head coach — and it comes over the team he coached from 2009-2010.

At 1-3, the Raiders will travel to Kansas City next week to play the Chiefs on Monday night.

The 2-2 Broncos will have a quick turnaround, as they’ll host the 1-2-1 Colts on Thursday in Week Five.

21 responses to “Josh Jacobs rushes for career-high 144 yards as Raiders beat Broncos, 32-23

  2. Been saying it for 4 weeks: Run the ball. Glad McDaniels finally listened, only called one reverse play and got back to playing football how youre supposed too. Need Perryman to stay healthy hes playing at such a high level. Defense looked like a real defense today besides the few blown plays during when the broncos went hurry up. GG bronco fans, we needed this.

  6. one more run by Jacobs in OT against Arizona and they would be 2-2. Nice to see them actually throwing to him as well today.

    The late pitch to White looked like a play from Gruden’s playbook

  7. Russell Wilson through 4 games this season: 80-of-131 (61.1%), 980 passing yards, 4 TD, 1 INT.
    Geno Smith through 4 games this season: 102-of-132 (77.3%), 1,037 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT.

  8. Broncos next 4 games are against the Colts, Chargers, Jets, and Jaguars.

    They’d be lucky to go 2-2 over that stretch, more likely it will be 1-3. Maybe they can eek one out against the Colts.

  9. Broncos are 2-2 vs teams with a combined record of 4-11 with 2 of those 4 wins vs Broncos.

  11. The Raiders have new coaches new players new offensive coordinator new defensive coordinator and they’re starting to come together look out everybody else the Raiders are coming!

  13. jjfootball says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:16 pm

    The Raiders have new coaches new players new offensive coordinator new defensive coordinator and they’re starting to come together look out everybody else the Raiders are coming!

    ____________

    Yeah sure there pal. hahahahahahaha, thank you for a good laugh.

  17. zultash says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:11 pm
    Russell Wilson through 4 games this season: 80-of-131 (61.1%), 980 passing yards, 4 TD, 1 INT.
    Geno Smith through 4 games this season: 102-of-132 (77.3%), 1,037 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT.
    —————————-
    Those are such interesting stats, that I thought we should compare them again!

    Go Hawks!

  18. This game is like the Lions beating the Bears in the NFCN. Pointless game where the two teams will be finishing in 3rd and 4th place.

    The Raiders are terrible.

    McDaniels is clueless and way in over his head.

  19. Raiders are the Lions of the AFC says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:49 pm
    This game is like the Lions beating the Bears in the NFCN. Pointless game where the two teams will be finishing in 3rd and 4th place.

    The Raiders are terrible.

    McDaniels is clueless and way in over his head.
    ———————————-
    And yet they beat the Broncos, even after the Broncos traded three players, numerous 1st & 2nd round draft picks and 230 million in contract for Russell Wilson…huh…

    Go Hawks!

  21. Ya remind me why they didn’t pick up his 5th year option?

    Also, McDaniels tried to keep the Broncos in it by settling for field goals all afternoon. One day these coaches will realize that ((6 or 7) X 0.56) is more than (3 times .95), or in Carlson’s case .99. The NFL is a touchdown league.

