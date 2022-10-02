Kenny Pickett becomes first quarterback to rush for two touchdowns in his debut

USA TODAY Sports

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had an ultimately inauspicious debut on Sunday, with Pittsburgh blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to the Jets.

But Pickett made history in one specific way on Sunday.

Pickett became the first quarterback in league history to rush for two touchdowns in his first career game, according to the NFL.

That won’t matter much in the analysis of whether Pickett will start next week at Buffalo. Coach Mike Tomlin declined to say after the game whether it will be Pickett or Mitch Trubisky against the Bills, as the 1-3 Steelers embark on a stretch of four tough games (Bills, Bucs, Dolphins, Eagles) that could leave them 1-7 at the bye.