Kenny Pickett enters the game for the Steelers

USA Today Sports

Well, it finally happened.

With the Steelers offense once again struggling, starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky is out. And rookie Kenny Pickett is in.

Before exiting, Trubisky completed seven of 13 passes for 84 yards and an interception.

Ten days ago, coach Mike Tomlin said he’s not thinking about changing quarterbacks. Obviously, that has changed. It’s officially Kenny Pickett time in Pittsburgh.

In his first drive, Pickett pushed the pile for a first down on fourth and one from the Pittsburgh 32. The Jets lead 10-6. Stay tuned.

UPDATE 3:00 p.m. ET: The drive ended with Pickett throwing a long interception. The ball was intended for receiver Chase Claypool.