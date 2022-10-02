Kenny Pickett enters the game for the Steelers

Posted by Mike Florio on October 2, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT
USA Today Sports

Well, it finally happened.

With the Steelers offense once again struggling, starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky is out. And rookie Kenny Pickett is in.

Before exiting, Trubisky completed seven of 13 passes for 84 yards and an interception.

Ten days ago, coach Mike Tomlin said he’s not thinking about changing quarterbacks. Obviously, that has changed. It’s officially Kenny Pickett time in Pittsburgh.

In his first drive, Pickett pushed the pile for a first down on fourth and one from the Pittsburgh 32. The Jets lead 10-6. Stay tuned.

UPDATE 3:00 p.m. ET: The drive ended with Pickett throwing a long interception. The ball was intended for receiver Chase Claypool.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Kenny Pickett enters the game for the Steelers

  4. Mitchell Trubusky is a great quarterback..

    …given a clean pocket and soft coverage.

    He’s got all the raw skills to be a franchise QB in the NFL. I’m no expert, so I can’t say what’s lacking, but clearly he’s missing key attributes to be successful. Talent evaluators see something, obviously, but his talents can’t match expectations. Not his fault where he was drafted, but he’s never gonna be THAT GUY.

  7. Fastest way to ruin a young QB is to put him into games early in his 1st season and it’s happened time and time and time again since 2000! With the rookie salary cap these QBs should be left to sit their frist year at the very least because with 200+ play playbooks, the intricate D’s they face and the fact that the NFL is actually 4 or 5 levels above anything they’ve ever seen before they need time to acclimate to the game and that doesn’t happen in year 1 for very many of them, only a small handful are truly ready to play their first season.

  10. The Pickett era looks like it’s here. A pick, but one rush for a first down, and two rushing touchdowns. He’s given the team a much-needed spark.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.