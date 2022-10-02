Lewis Cine has “significant fractured ankle,” will stay in London

Getty Images

Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine suffered a serious injury in the first half of Sunday’s game in London. It was sufficiently serious to keep Cine in London, at least for now.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game on KFAN radio that Cine suffered a “significant fractured ankle.” O’Connell also said that a Vikings official will remain in London while Cine has a medical procedure.

It has to be a scary time for Cine and his family, having such a bad injury so far from home, to the point at which he needs to be hospitalized and operated on in some other country.