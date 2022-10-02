Lions convert Seahawks’ fumble into TD, but Geno Smith answers to give Seattle 14-6 lead

Posted by Charean Williams on October 2, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Lions went three-and-out on their initial drive Sunday, gaining only 5 yards. It didn’t take them long to get a second chance, though, and they made the most of it.

Seahawks punt return Tyler Lockett had the ball stripped by Malcolm Rodriguez after a 7-yard gain, and long snapper Scott Daly recovered for the Lions at the Seattle 32.

One play and seven seconds later, the Lions were in the end zone.

T.J. Hockenson caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff. Kicker Austin Seibert is out with a groin injury, leaving Dominik Eberle as the team’s kicker today, and he missed the extra point wide left. That left the Seahawks holding a 7-6 lead.

Seattle then went 75 yards in only seven plays, with Geno Smith scoring on an 8-yard run. It extended the Seahawks’ lead to 14-6.

Smith is 9-of-10 for 119 yards and a touchdown. He has two carries for 25 yards and a score.

2 responses to “Lions convert Seahawks’ fumble into TD, but Geno Smith answers to give Seattle 14-6 lead

