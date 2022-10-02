Michael Gallup says two touchdowns would have made his return even better

Getty Images

Michael Gallup‘s final play of his 2021 season ended with a touchdown. It was bittersweet as he landed awkwardly in the end zone on his 21-yard score and tore his ACL in the game against the Cardinals on Jan. 2.

Gallup didn’t undergo surgery until February and has spent the past eight months rehabbing. He returned to the lineup Sunday.

“I’ve been envisioning it ever since I got hurt,” Gallup said after the Cowboys’ 25-10 win over the Commanders. “It’s like when I came back, I need to make a statement.”

The Cowboys receiver did just that, catching a 15-yard pass and then a 9-yard touchdown.

But Gallup said it could have been even better.

“I could’ve had two [touchdowns],” he said.

CeeDee Lamb saw more one-on-one matchups Sunday, he said, and had his best game of the season. Lamb caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s a crucial piece to this offense,” Lamb said. “We’re just trying to build this puzzle, and he’s a very importance piece. We’ve got a couple more to go.”