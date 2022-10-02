Michael Gallup scores TD in his return to lead Cowboys to 12-7 halftime lead

Getty Images

Michael Gallup‘s last catch of last season, which prematurely ended his season, was a touchdown. The Cowboys receiver tore an ACL in the Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals.

Gallup returned Sunday, his first game since the injury, and his second catch went for a touchdown.

Gallup’s 9-yard score with 1:04 remaining in the first half has the Cowboys up 12-7 over the Commanders at halftime as Brett Maher‘s PAT was blocked by Efe Obada.

Gallup has two catches for 24 yards.

Cooper Rush could be playing his final game of the season, with Dak Prescott targeting a Week 5 return after hand surgery Sept. 12. Rush is 9-of-16 for 127 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys have 180 yards.

Dallas has gotten only one sack of Carson Wentz, but he has been under pressure all game. Wentz is 8-of-13 for 50 yards with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson, and he threw an interception with 10 seconds remaining in the half. It was Trevon Diggs‘ second pick this season after he led the league with 11 last season.