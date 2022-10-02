Mike Evans catches a 13-yard touchdown pass to get Bucs back within 21-10

Getty Images

Mike Evans scored the 77th touchdown of his career, and it was much needed for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay trailed 21-3 until Evans caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady with 9:50 remaining in the second quarter. It has the Bucs closer, 21-10.

But the Bucs have yet to stop the Chiefs, who have scored three touchdowns on three possessions.

Tampa Bay’s touchdown covered 75 yards in only six plays. Evans had a 30-yard reception in the possession, giving him two catches for 43 yards. The touchdown was his second of the season.

Brady is 10-of-12 for 131 yards and a touchdown.