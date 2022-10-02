Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett: We needed a spark, no decision on next week

Posted by Josh Alper on October 2, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT
New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers turned to first-round pick Kenny Pickett in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t saying if he’ll remain the quarterback in Week Five.

Tomlin said in his postgame press conference that he put Pickett in the game because the Steelers “needed a spark.” Pickett provided one by running for two touchdowns to put the Steelers up 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, but he threw a killer interception to set up the Jets’ game-winning touchdown drive and Tomlin said he wasn’t going to have any comment about who will start next weekend against the Bills.

“We did what we needed to do to put ourselves in position to win this game,” Tomlin said. “We’ll do it again. I’d like to just keep it where we are in terms of what transpired here today. We’ll deal with next week next week.”

The Steelers fell to 1-3 with Sunday’s loss and another one in Buffalo will leave them with long odds of turning their season around for a playoff berth. That would leave ample time for Pickett to gain experience, but it may also be the best argument to give him the ball from the start next time out.

  3. If Kenny Pickett isn’t starting the rest of the season after these four incredibly underwhelming performances from Trubisky, then the Rooney’s really need to start questioning Tomlin’s judgement and decide if a 15th year with him as the HC makes sense. He’s staked his reputation on Matt Canada and his inept playcalling. Kenny is the future in Pittsburgh, it’s not hard for EVERYONE to see that.

  4. It’s time for a new HC for the Steelers with the new generation WB…Tomlin will screw him up.

