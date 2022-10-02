Minkah Fitzpatrick: Very frustrating to lose to people you know you’re better than

New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick helped put his team in the lead in the third quarter on Sunday when he picked off Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and returned the ball inside the 5-yard-line, but Pittsburgh couldn’t protect the lead in their home stadium.

The Jets rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and went home as 28-24 winners. Fitzpatrick said after the game that the loss stung all the more because he believes that the Steelers fell to a lesser team.

“It’s very frustrating to lose to people that you know that you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

The Steelers have now lost three straight games and the old saying goes that you are what your record says you are, so Fitzpatrick and the Steelers might not find themselves in the position of being the better team too often the rest of the way.

  4. Frustrating when the refs hand the game to the other team. That was the worst call at the goal line I’ve ever seen. He was clearly short. Unreal.

  6. Better than! What a stupid comment that is. Next week, when they lose to the Bills by 20+, he won’t be singing that tune.

  11. Corey Davis beat you like a drum the entire game, Minkah.

    You get torched by the Jets #3 WR. It would’ve been even worse if you went up against Garrett Wilson or Elijah Moore.

  13. If you lost to them then NO you’re NOT BETTER THAN THEM! Both of your QB’s played horrible and you gave up 24 points to the Jets, THE JETS so you D isn’t very good either.

    JEEEZ where do these people come from “we lost to them but we’re better than they are”, apparently you’re NOT!

