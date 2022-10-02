NFL Week 4 early inactives: Ronnie Stanley out again

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Ravens’ wait to get left tackle Ronnie Stanley back in the lineup will last another week. Stanley has not played since Week One of last season because of an ankle injury and hinted during the week that he might make his return against the Bills, but he’s on the in

Patrick Mekari is also inactive due to an ankle injury, so fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele will be the next man up at left tackle.

Reports that the Bills will have wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox in the lineup were correct. Safety Jordan Poyer is also active after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Bills at Ravens

Bills: DT Ed Oliver, WR Jake Kumerow, DT Jordan Phillips, CB Christian Benford, OL Justin Murray, TE Tommy Sweeney

Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, DE Justin Houston, T Patrick Mekari, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, RB Kenyan Drake

Titans at Colts

Titans: S Amani Hooker, LB Zach Cunningham, LB Ola Adeniyi, DB Ugo Amadi, LB Wyatt Ray, OL Le’Raven Clark, DB Theo Jackson

Colts: S Julian Blackmon, QB Sam Ehlinger, CB Dallis Flowers, C Wesley French, WR Dezmon Patmon, T Luke Tenuta, DT Chris Williams

Browns at Falcons

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, T Joe Haeg, T Chris Hubbard, DE Jadeveon Clowney, DE Myles Garrett, DT Taven Bryan

Falcons: WR Bryan Edwards, T Chuma Edoga, LB Quinton Bell, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, DL Matt Dickerson, WR Jared Bernhardt

Bears at Giants

Bears: K Cairo Santos, RB David Montgomery, CB Jaylon Johnson, TE Ryan Griffin, LB Matt Adams, DB Dane Cruikshank, OL Ja'Tyre Carter

Giants: DL Leonard Williams, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Cor’Dale Flott, CB Nick McCloud, LB Austin Calitro, T Tyre Phillips

Chargers at Texans

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Keenan Allen, S J.T. Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Donald Parham, DL Otito Ogbonnia

Texans: TE Pharaoh Brown, OL Austin Deculus, TE Brevin Jordan, CB Isaac Yiadom, LB Jake Hansen, DL Michael Dwumfour, DL Demone Harris

Jaguars at Eagles

Jaguars: WR Zay Jones, WR Kendric Pryor, RB Snoop Conner, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Montaric Brown, LB K’Lavon Chaisson, OL Cole Van Lanen

Eagles: CB Avonte Maddox, QB Ian Book, S Reed Blankenship, RB Boston Scott, DE Janarius Robinson, G Josh Sills

Seahawks at Lions

Seahawks: CB Justin Coleman, S Joey Blount, WR Dareke Young, DT Myles Adams, CB Artie Burns, G Phil Haynes

Lions: RB D’Andre Swift, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR DJ Chark, K Austin Seibert, G Jonah Jackson, DL John Cominsky, DL Demetrius Taylor

Jets at Steelers

Jets: QB Mike White, WR Denzel Mims, CB Bryce Hall, S Will Parks, LB Quincy Williams, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Lawrence Cager

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, G Kendrick Green, WR Steven Sims, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Mark Robinson, LB David Anenih

Commanders at Cowboys

Commanders: QB Sam Howell, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, G Chris Paul, TE Cole Turner, DT Daniel Wise

Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott, LB Devin Harper, S Jayron Kearse, WR Jalen Tolbert, T Matt Waletzko, CB Nahshon Wright