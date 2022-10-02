Packers beat Patriots in overtime

Getty Images

In an NFL October classic, the Packers and Patriots slugged it out for three hours and were still tied, before an overtime period that saw Aaron Rodgers march his team down the field and Mason Crosby kick the game-winning field goal.

The 27-24 final gave Green Bay a hard-fought win over a game Patriots team. The Packers were heavy favorites heading into the game, with Patriots starter Mac Jones injured, and it seemed hopeless for New England when backup quarterback Brian Hoyer went down. But third-string rookie Bailey Zappe acquitted himself nicely in keeping the Patriots in the game.

Zappe’s stats weren’t great — he completed 10 of 15 passes for just 99 yards — but he threw a touchdown pass, didn’t throw an interception, and generally seemed poised under pressure.

Still, that wasn’t enough against Rodgers, who didn’t have one of his great games but did have a good one, especially on the game-winning drive in overtime.

With the win, the Packers are now 3-1 and continuing to look like one of the top teams in the NFL. The Patriots fall to 1-3 and in the unfamiliar territory of last place.