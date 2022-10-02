Packers beat Patriots in overtime

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

In an NFL October classic, the Packers and Patriots slugged it out for three hours and were still tied, before an overtime period that saw Aaron Rodgers march his team down the field and Mason Crosby kick the game-winning field goal.

The 27-24 final gave Green Bay a hard-fought win over a game Patriots team. The Packers were heavy favorites heading into the game, with Patriots starter Mac Jones injured, and it seemed hopeless for New England when backup quarterback Brian Hoyer went down. But third-string rookie Bailey Zappe acquitted himself nicely in keeping the Patriots in the game.

Zappe’s stats weren’t great — he completed 10 of 15 passes for just 99 yards — but he threw a touchdown pass, didn’t throw an interception, and generally seemed poised under pressure.

Still, that wasn’t enough against Rodgers, who didn’t have one of his great games but did have a good one, especially on the game-winning drive in overtime.

With the win, the Packers are now 3-1 and continuing to look like one of the top teams in the NFL. The Patriots fall to 1-3 and in the unfamiliar territory of last place.

Permalink 84 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

84 responses to “Packers beat Patriots in overtime

  3. Result of playing safe, be a game manager.

    That is easy, Belichick’s defense will bring in the win.

  6. Beat the Pat’s and the ref’s. The vikings fans can’t claim the Pack got the calls in that one.

  7. Competitive game. Entertaining.Pats played hard. Rogers and Packers stepped up in OT.

  9. Under the circumstances Green Bay fortunate to come away with a win. Should have been easier for them considering they were going up against 3rd string QB.

  10. I really hope we don’t hear some bull jive about a QB controversy in NE. No there isn’t.

    Zappe is not an NFL caliber quarterback.

  13. Perhaps not a “classic,” but winning grinders can help you down the road. And a loss for GB would really have been deflating.

  14. Never thought I’d say this but…Rodgers and the Pack are lucky Hoyer wasn’t in the game

  15. The week to week improvement has continued for the Pats. Taking one of the top rated teams to the final seconds of OT with the third string QB….Ill take it. And don’t look now, but Patricia called a pretty good game there too. The narrative crowd is about to be so triggered by this. They will not be able to leave this comment alone because we have that much rent free space in their heads. If the Pats had won too they would have had to hide all week like they did after the Steelers win.

  16. Is tonight the night to get a good night’s sleep, with most of the Viking fans already in bed, and the rest stripped of their “The Packers get all the calls” mantra?

  17. There is a large group of Patriots fans who have never woken up on a Monday in October to see their team in last place.

    Stay strong, Pats fans.

  19. The Pats are clearly a far better team than their record and guys like Jack Jones and Marcus Jones look like ballplayers.

  20. Should have been easier for them considering they were going up against 3rd string QB.

    ++++++++

    A 3rd string QB they didn’t prepare for, that was the difference.

    Of course, you couldn’t depend the defense of the “greatness defensive mind” to save the game when Pats led 24-17, just like how it happened numerous times with Brady.

  21. onlymyopinioncounts says:
    October 2, 2022 at 7:51 pm
    Bellichick will never reach a .500 record without Brady.
    ——————————————————–
    Does last year count?

  22. This game shouldn’t have went into over time. Patriots scored a TD when it was clearly a delay of game. Glad they lost LOLOLOL

  23. Tom Brady’s Patriots never started a season 1-3.

    Tom Brady’s Patriots were never in last place after 4 games.

  25. bawlzich says:
    October 2, 2022 at 7:52 pm
    The Pack wins despite Roger Goodell’s obvious attempts to cheat for the Patriots.

    925Rate This

    ———————

    marv levy

    4 straight sb losses

    lol

  26. touchback6 says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:01 pm
    The Pats are clearly a far better team than their record and guys like Jack Jones and Marcus Jones look like ballplayers.
    —-
    No 1-3 is about right and most predicted it.

    And yeah looks like going with Jack Jones over giving JC Jackson shutdown corner money which he is not was a wise move.

  28. bradyownsyou says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:02 pm
    Tom Brady’s Patriots never started a season 1-3.

    Tom Brady’s Patriots were never in last place after 4 games.

    Tom Brady is ranked 22nd in the league in yards and 14th in rating.

    If you’re gonna talk up a guy shouldn’t he be good or something? 😀

    Oh yeah and he was suspended for cheating so all of his accomplishments are worthless anyway. Stay mad now. 🙂

  29. billsrthefuture says:
    October 2, 2022 at 7:58 pm
    There is a large group of Patriots fans who have never woken up on a Monday in October to see their team in last place.

    Stay strong, Pats fans.

    ——————————————-

    There is a larger group of us that grew up doing that so yeah, we got this. Just because we have also enjoyed a ton of winning does not mean we haven’t been well conditioned. You just need to experience the winning part at some point and then you too will know both sides of the coin.

  30. So the 3rd string qb comes in and everyone in the stadium knows the Pats have to run it and the pitiful packers still can’t stop the run. They haven’t had a good defense since Reggie White was on the team.

  31. The Pats defense played a great game….but .they need to be able to stop the run better

  32. The only QB controversy in NE is the one that haunts BB every night – “I should’ve kept Brady, I should’ve kept Brady”.

  34. bawlzich says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:03 pm
    Mac Jones may not have a job once he heals up.

    —-
    Zero chance that Mac loses his job.

  35. @facts1overfiction exactly, that’s now 2 games in a row where 11 of us beat 18 of them.

  36. touchback6 says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:01 pm
    The Pats are clearly a far better team than their record and guys like Jack Jones and Marcus Jones look like ballplayers.

    ——————————

    LOL I love delusional statements like this. Keep ‘em coming.

  38. Look I get that Zappe’s first taste of a real NFL game was in Lambeau field that’s as intimidating as it gets. And yeah he didn’t Nathan Peterman all over himself.

    But I still saw nothing from him to make me change my mind that he’s not an NFL caliber QB.

    Honestly there were better options in the draft if the Patriots wanted to get another guy.

  39. Oh yeah and he was suspended for cheating so all of his accomplishments are worthless anyway. Stay mad now. 🙂

    So all of our Super Bowls are worthless then? Who’s mad?

  40. The Bailey Zappe era begins. Or is it still Mac Jones era? Either way, good luck Pats fans. You r gonna need it.

  41. Bellichick will never reach a .500 record without Brady.
    ——————————————————–
    Does last year count?

    ++++++++++++++++++++++

    You count on easy schedule + one year wonder (when opponents didn’t have videos to study the QB)? That was the story for Matt Cassel and Mac Jones.

    Told you before the season, and told you since Brady left that Belichick MUST gave his QB a great deep threat who can stretch the fields.

  42. The last place patriots lose again.

    They are an irrelevant joke team after Brady, just like they were before him. The ungrateful loser boston fans deserve the decades of losing that have begun.

  43. William Lee says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:01 pm
    Should have been easier for them considering they were going up against 3rd string QB.

    ++++++++

    A 3rd string QB they didn’t prepare for, that was the difference.

    Of course, you couldn’t depend the defense of the “greatness defensive mind” to save the game when Pats led 24-17, just like how it happened numerous times with Brady.

    —-
    Bill does have a lot to prove, I will agree with that. He benefited from a QB who cheated and got to pad his stats in the weakest division in pro sports for almost 2 decades and now he has to coach up a young QB who won’t cheat. That’s a lot harder to do. I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out.

  44. Absolute dreadful, torrid day for Vikings fans, considering that they cherish Packers losses, more than Vikings wins. That’s like, funny. 😆

  45. bawlzich says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:11 pm
    marv levy

    4 straight sb losses

    lol
    ___________
    LOL!!!

    I’m not a Bills fan.

    40Rate This

    ————

    Well, which weasely, loser team are you a fan of
    then? So odd to promote the paper tiger Bills only to deny being a Bills fan.

  46. The Pats gave the Packers all that they could handle today. Yes,it was a loss,but they have nothing to hang their heads about. Everyone who thought that the Pack would blow theirs doors off must be disappointed. Taking them to OT in their house with their 3rd string QB isn’t an easy thing to do.

  47. Football says:
    October 2, 2022 at 7:55 pm
    The week to week improvement has continued for the Pats.
    —————————-
    Week to week improvement continues… so does the losing.

  48. irvindirvin says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:02 pm
    This game shouldn’t have went into over time. Patriots scored a TD when it was clearly a delay of game. Glad they lost LOLOLOL

    ————————-

    Even through my fanboy goggles I could still see that call was a gift. No argument on it at all. But a team where the Pats are right now should have been getting killed by a team where GB is right now. Instead they were competitive all the way and took them to the final seconds of OT. Enjoy the loss all you want but the team still showed that gaps at the beginning of the year, the OL being probably the most glaring, are being closed and the team really is coming together and growing. Thats why you really need to enjoy these Pats losses while you can still get them.

  50. bradyownsyou says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:14 pm
    Oh yeah and he was suspended for cheating so all of his accomplishments are worthless anyway. Stay mad now. 🙂

    So all of our Super Bowls are worthless then? Who’s mad?

    All tainted unfortunately. Bill and then whoever is after him will hopefully find a new QB who doesn’t need to cheat.

  51. bradygirl12 says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:20 pm
    The Pats gave the Packers all that they could handle today. Yes,it was a loss,but they have nothing to hang their heads about. Everyone who thought that the Pack would blow theirs doors off must be disappointed. Taking them to OT in their house with their 3rd string QB isn’t an easy thing to do.

    ——————————

    I’m one of them. I posted on here all last week that the Pats were about to get killed. I was wrong wrong wrong wrong wrong.

  52. Minnesota now owns this division, and will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl and win!!! SKOL!!!!!

  53. I’m looking forward to the Lions coming to New England next Sunday. Detroit has been fun to watch and their 3 losses have been by 4 points or less. The Patriots better not get caught looking past Detroit or they could easily take another L.

  54. William Lee says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:14 pm
    Bellichick will never reach a .500 record without Brady.
    ——————————————————–
    Does last year count?

    ++++++++++++++++++++++

    You count on easy schedule + one year wonder (when opponents didn’t have videos to study the QB)? That was the story for Matt Cassel and Mac Jones.

    Told you before the season, and told you since Brady left that Belichick MUST gave his QB a great deep threat who can stretch the fields.

    13Rate This

    ——————-

    Yet Brady won all of his sbs with BB with NO deep threat.

    Seek climical care and follow a different sport, because you know nothing about this one.

  55. bawlzich says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:21 pm
    touchback’s meltdown is beginning……

    11Rate This

    ———-

    Me asking you a simple question is a “meltdown”, Mr Gutless keyboard warrior?

  56. The Patriots better not get caught looking past Detroit or they could easily take another L.


    The Patriots are not in a position in the standings that they should be looking past any team no matter who they are.

  57. Bill does have a lot to prove, I will agree with that. He benefited from a QB who cheated and got to pad his stats in the weakest division in pro sports for almost 2 decades and now he has to coach up a young QB who won’t cheat. That’s a lot harder to do. I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out.

    +++++++++++++++++

    I have only one question : are you OK?

  58. Last second OT field goal to beat a teams rookie third stringer. Congrats?
    —-
    Did someone miss the Viking game this morning?

  59. Yet Brady won all of his sbs with BB with NO deep threat.

    Seek climical care and follow a different sport, because you know nothing about this one.

    +++++++++

    Yes, Gronk ran 4’68, do you know?

  60. silentphart says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:23 pm
    I’m looking forward to the Lions coming to New England next Sunday. Detroit has been fun to watch and their 3 losses have been by 4 points or less. The Patriots better not get caught looking past Detroit or they could easily take another L.

    ——————————

    We don’t look past other teams. Other teams look past us!

  61. touchback6 says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:26 pm
    bawlzich says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:21 pm
    touchback’s meltdown is beginning……

    11Rate This

    ———-

    Me asking you a simple question is a “meltdown”, Mr Gutless keyboard warrior?

    —————

    Ohhhhh the irony!!!

  62. Hate the Patriots..Brady..Bellicheck..Brady is the best QB ever and Bellicheck is the best coach ever ..the patriots are not as good without the best QB and the best tight end

  63. touchback6 says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:24 pm
    William Lee says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:14 pm
    Bellichick will never reach a .500 record without Brady.
    ——————————————————–
    Does last year count

    ———
    After the embarrassing throttling Buffalo laid on the Patriot to end last season I would think you would want to forget it ever took place. Was there ever a playoff game where a team allowed their opponent to score a TD on every possession?

  64. Me asking you a simple question is a “meltdown”, Mr Gutless keyboard warrior?
    __________
    Don’t worry, kid. I’ll be nice to you. I don’t want to get threatened again.

  65. bawlzich says:
    October 2, 2022 at 7:52 pm
    The Pack wins despite Roger Goodell’s obvious attempts to cheat for the Patriots.

    925Rate This

    ———————

    marv levy

    4 straight sb losses

    lol
    ————————–
    They are back to being the “Patsy’s” 😆 LOLOL

  66. Rodgers went 4 of 11 for 44 yards for an 11.2 passer rating in the first half, the worst rating the four-time MVP had ever recorded for any half in his 18-year career, according to ESPN Stats & Info. That included a New England touchdown on Jack Jones’ 40-yard interception return, which lifted the Patriots to a 10-7 halftime lead.

  67. TheTruth says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:20 pm
    Football says:
    October 2, 2022 at 7:55 pm
    The week to week improvement has continued for the Pats.
    —————————-
    Week to week improvement continues… so does the losing.

    ———————-

    Lol, I did say you would be triggered. You deleted that part because you knew it was the real truth.

  68. “touchback6 says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:01 pm
    The Pats are clearly a far better team than their record and guys like Jack Jones and Marcus Jones look like ballplayers”

    Hahahahahahaha the patriots are terrible. You need the help of medical professionals.

  69. Football says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:30 pm
    silentphart says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:23 pm
    I’m looking forward to the Lions coming to New England next Sunday. Detroit has been fun to watch and their 3 losses have been by 4 points or less. The Patriots better not get caught looking past Detroit or they could easily take another L.

    ——————————

    We don’t look past other teams. Other teams look past us!

    ————

    We and us? You’re on the team?

  70. nhpats2011 says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:35 pm
    touchback6 says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:24 pm
    William Lee says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:14 pm
    Bellichick will never reach a .500 record without Brady.
    ——————————————————–
    Does last year count

    ———
    After the embarrassing throttling Buffalo laid on the Patriot to end last season I would think you would want to forget it ever took place. Was there ever a playoff game where a team allowed their opponent to score a TD on every possession?

    ————————

    They were talking about over/under .500 on the season. Not just for one cherry picked game you might still be living vicariously through all this time later.

  71. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:38 pm
    Football says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:30 pm
    silentphart says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:23 pm
    I’m looking forward to the Lions coming to New England next Sunday. Detroit has been fun to watch and their 3 losses have been by 4 points or less. The Patriots better not get caught looking past Detroit or they could easily take another L.

    ——————————

    We don’t look past other teams. Other teams look past us!

    ————

    We and us? You’re on the team?

    ————————-

    You’re not?

  72. touchback6 says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:36 pm
    Rodgers went 4 of 11 for 44 yards for an 11.2 passer rating in the first half, the worst rating the four-time MVP had ever recorded for any half in his 18-year career, according to ESPN Stats & Info. That included a New England touchdown on Jack Jones’ 40-yard interception return, which lifted the Patriots to a 10-7 halftime lead

    ———-

    Does that change the Pats 1-3 record?

  73. Yet Brady won all of his sbs with BB with NO deep threat.

    Randy Moss, but. Ok. They lost that one after an unbeaten season, didn’t they? Helmet catch. Plax….

  74. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:21 pm
    bradyownsyou says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:14 pm
    Oh yeah and he was suspended for cheating so all of his accomplishments are worthless anyway. Stay mad now. 🙂

    So all of our Super Bowls are worthless then? Who’s mad?

    All tainted unfortunately. Bill and then whoever is after him will hopefully find a new QB who doesn’t need to cheat.

    GMG you are delusional if you think Tom Brady has been cheating for over 20 years. Literally delusional. You are such a Patriot hater and completely biased against them. You already hate Zappe saying he’s not an NFL QB after 1 game in which he honestly didn’t do that bad of a job.

  75. All things considered, Zappe played well. He’s a project type player and it will take some time to hopefully mold him into a competent backup for Jones.

    It was an entertaining game despite the loss. My first Patriots memories were the horrible teams of the late 80s and first couple of years of the 90s before Kraft, Parcells, Blesdoe, McGinist, etc. showed up. The teams prior to that weren’t only bad, they were hopeless and the organization had no direction– that was misery. Once again we find ourselves with a team that’s far from dominant, but at least this time around it’s obvious what direction the organization and team is heading in during this rebuild. The goal is to finish the season stronger than you started… and take advantage of all the cap space you’ll have next season to take another step forward.

  76. They’re rightfully called the last place patriots.
    Nothing but decades of bottom feeding in the future for them, forever cursed for the serial cheating and not appreciating Brady, who belichick is totally worthless without.

  77. No MDS, the Packers do not look like one of the top teams in the NFC… They may evolve into one, but they don’t look like one through 3 weeks.

  78. GMG you are delusional if you think Tom Brady has been cheating for over 20 years. Literally delusional. You are such a Patriot hater and completely biased against them. You already hate Zappe saying he’s not an NFL QB after 1 game in which he honestly didn’t do that bad of a job.

    ++++++++++++++++++++

    I think he is a well-educated Patriots fan who think very high of himself that he can face the reality that he has been wrong for 20 years about Belichick-Brady debate.

  79. GMG you are delusional if you think Tom Brady has been cheating for over 20 years. Literally delusional. You are such a Patriot hater and completely biased against them. You already hate Zappe saying he’s not an NFL QB after 1 game in which he honestly didn’t do that bad of a job
    —-
    Why shouldn’t his cheating put his whole career in doubt? Maybe you can start by telling me why he smashed his cell phone.

    I don’t hate Zappe. That’s just my opinion of him based on what I see. He was not good. Just heavily protected by his coach.

  82. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 2, 2022 at 7:51 pm
    I really hope we don’t hear some bull jive about a QB controversy in NE. No there isn’t.

    Zappe is not an NFL caliber quarterback.

    ————————-

    You might hear it over the #2 slot. They will be less reluctant to use Zappe going forward and Hoyer is there more to be a mentor and teacher than to be a player.

  83. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:55 pm
    GMG you are delusional if you think Tom Brady has been cheating for over 20 years. Literally delusional. You are such a Patriot hater and completely biased against them. You already hate Zappe saying he’s not an NFL QB after 1 game in which he honestly didn’t do that bad of a job
    —-
    Why shouldn’t his cheating put his whole career in doubt? Maybe you can start by telling me why he smashed his cell phone.

    —————-

    Thats a super easy one. He didn’t.

  84. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:56 pm

    All things considered, Zappe played well.
    —-
    No not really.

    *******************

    He’s a rookie third string QB with limited practice reps. Those of us with our feet planted in reality (and not some troll universe) realize he was expected to just go in as a game manager, and that’s what he did. He did a good job for the most part with some expected rookie mistakes. He didn’t win them the game (that was not asked of him), nor did he cost them the game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.