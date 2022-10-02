Panthers lead Cardinals 10-3 at halftime

USA Today Sports

The Panthers offense was kept off the board for the first 59 minutes of the first half, but that hasn’t stopped them from going into halftime with a lead over the Cardinals.

Frankie Luvu returned an interception 33 yards for the only touchdown of the day and Eddy Pineiro hit a 54-yard field goal on the final play of the half to send the Panthers into the break with a 10-3 lead over their visitors from the NFC West.

Baker Mayfield didn’t do much through the air, but he had three completions for 29 yards to move the team into position for that kick. He’s 12-of-19 for 90 yards and an interception overall. Running back Christian McCaffrey, who was listed as questionable with a thigh injury, has run for 22 yards and caught two passes for 22 yards.

Kyler Murray has also thrown for 90 yards to go with that interception and Cardinals running back James Conner has run for 22 yards, so the offensive numbers are similar on both sides. Unfortunately for Arizona, their pick didn’t lead to points and that leaves them playing from behind in the second half.