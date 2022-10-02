Patrick Mahomes has become fastest player to reach 20,000 passing yards

Posted by Charean Williams on October 2, 2022, 10:24 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 02 Chiefs at Buccaneers
Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes entered Sunday Night Football with 19,848 yards. It didn’t take him long to reach 20,000.

Mahomes is 16-of-27 for 160 yards and two touchdowns after one possession in the second half.

The Chiefs quarterback passed the 20,000-yard mark in his 67th career regular-season game. That makes him the fastest ever to hit that mark.

Matthew Stafford hit 20,000 passing yards in his 71st career game.

The Chiefs lead the Bucs 31-17 after getting a field goal on the opening drive of the second half.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Patrick Mahomes has become fastest player to reach 20,000 passing yards

  2. No.

    Rule changes. Goodell. Different league by comparison to others.
    _______________
    But it was Brady and the Patriots that Goodell cheated for all those years. He knew what was going on and looked the other way.

    Goodell cheats for his favorites.

  3. You either have a superstar like Mahomes or Allen, or you’re an irrelevant joke team like the last place patriots.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.