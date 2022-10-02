Patrick Mahomes throws second touchdown pass to give Chiefs 21-3 lead

Getty Images

The Chiefs have dominated the Buccaneers through the first 18 minutes, 34 seconds. Patrick Mahomes has thrown two touchdown passes; Clyde Edwards-Helaire has scored two touchdowns; and Travis Kelce has six catches for 59 yards.

The Chiefs lead 21-3.

Kansas City has outgained Tampa Bay 186 yards to 53.

Mahomes’ latest touchdown pass came on a spinning push pass on second-and-goal at the 2, with Edwards-Helaire catching it. Edwards-Helaire also scored on a 3-yard run.

Kelce passed Rob Gronkowski for the fifth-most yards in NFL history by a tight end with 9,289. Gronkowski had (or maybe has) 9,286. Tony Gonzalez is the all-time leader at 15,127.