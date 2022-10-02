Patrick Mahomes throws second touchdown pass to give Chiefs 21-3 lead

Posted by Charean Williams on October 2, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Chiefs have dominated the Buccaneers through the first 18 minutes, 34 seconds. Patrick Mahomes has thrown two touchdown passes; Clyde Edwards-Helaire has scored two touchdowns; and Travis Kelce has six catches for 59 yards.

The Chiefs lead 21-3.

Kansas City has outgained Tampa Bay 186 yards to 53.

Mahomes’ latest touchdown pass came on a spinning push pass on second-and-goal at the 2, with Edwards-Helaire catching it. Edwards-Helaire also scored on a 3-yard run.

Kelce passed Rob Gronkowski for the fifth-most yards in NFL history by a tight end with 9,289. Gronkowski had (or maybe has) 9,286. Tony Gonzalez is the all-time leader at 15,127.

  1. The Chiefs are looking good. I was surprised they weren’t flagged for sacking Brady, considering how much the league protects him.

  2. Apparently we’re now rewriting History and saying the reason the Chiefs were Dominated in SB 55 was an injury to Mahomes. At the time it was the greatest performance by a guy who scored 0 TDs in a game.

