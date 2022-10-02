Raiders lead Broncos 19-16 at halftime

Getty Images

The Raiders are looking for their first win and the Broncos are looking for a big victory on the road. But for now, Las Vegas leads Denver 19-16 at halftime.

Las Vegas briefly took a 16-10 lead late in the second quarter when the defense got a scoop-and-score. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon fumbled for the fourth time this season and the third time in the last two weeks late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Raiders. This time the ball went right into the hands of cornerback Amik Robertson, who returned it 68 yards for a touchdown.

Kicker Daniel Carlson missed the extra point, which kept the score at 16-10, Las Vegas.

It was the Raiders’ first defensive touchdown since 2019 — the franchise’s last season in Oakland.

But it didn’t take long for the Broncos to respond, with quarterback Russell Wilson hitting receiver Jerry Jeudy for a 20-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:51 off the clock. Brandon McManus also missed an extra point to keep the score tied at 16.

Quarterback Derek Carr led Las Vegas to a nice response just before the half, putting the team in position to score with a 20-yard scramble with 17 seconds on the clock. Carlson sent a 39-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to put Vegas up 19-16.

Carr ended the first half 12-of-18 passing for 89 yards with four carries for 33 yards.

Running back Josh Jacobs found the end zone for the first time this season, taking in a 10-yard touchdown. He has 12 carries for 58 yards. He also has five catches for 31 yards.

Receiver Davnate Adams has 44 yards on four catches.

On the other side, Wilson is 11-of-12 passing for 149 yards with two touchdowns. Javonte Williams has nine carries for 29 yards and may be the primary ball carrier the rest of the way after Gordon’s fumble.

Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman had to exit the game and is being evaluated for a concussion.

The Broncos will have the ball first to start the second half.