Ravens take early lead over Bills after Josh Allen interception

Getty Images

Things couldn’t have started much better for the Ravens today in Baltimore.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception in the first minute of the first quarter that Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey ran back inside the 10-yard line, and two plays later Lamar Jackson tossed a one-yard shovel pass to J.K. Dobbins for a Ravens touchdown.

Baltimore is up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.

With both the Bills and Ravens entering the game 2-1, this has the feel of a game that could have major playoff implications as the season progresses. The Ravens struck first.