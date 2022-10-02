Report: Commanders are expected to activate Brian Robinson this week

Getty Images

Commanders running back Brian Robinson‘s comeback is reportedly expected to take a major step forward in the coming days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Robinson is expected to be activated from the non-football injury list this week. Robinson will be eligible to be activated after the Commanders face the Cowboys on Sunday.

Robinson was shot twice during an attempted armed robbery in August, but he avoided major injury and the Commanders said they expected him back on the field this season shortly after he was released from the hospital.

Robinson was a third-round pick this year and looked like he would be playing a significant role in Washington’s offense before the shooting. If he picks up where he left off, he could be back in line for that role because Antonio Gibson is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry.