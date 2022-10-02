Report: Myles Garrett’s shoulder injury to hinder him for weeks

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will not be playing against the Falcons on Sunday because of the injuries he suffered in a car crash early last week and one of those injuries is expected to continue to be an issue in the coming weeks as well.

Garrett has a sprained AC joint in his shoulder and a right biceps strain. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the shoulder injury is the more serious one and that he is expected to be hindered by it for the next two to four weeks.

While the shoulder may leave Garrett at less than 100 percent, he may still make his return to the lineup against the Chargers in Week Five. Garrett was initially listed as questionable to play this weekend before being ruled out on Saturday.

The Browns also listed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney as questionable to play this weekend because of the ankle injury that kept him out last week. His status will be announced 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Atlanta.