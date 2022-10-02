Rock Ya-Sin inactive, Dalton Risner and D.J. Jones active for Broncos-Raiders

Getty Images

The Broncos will have a pair of starters who were questionable for Week Four. But the Raiders won’t have one of their starting defensive backs.

Las Vegas corner Rock Ya-Sin is inactive for Sunday’s matchup against Denver. He was questionable after being limited in practice for all three days this week with a knee injury.

Cornerback Sam Webb, who was Las Vegas’ other questionable player, is active.

For the Broncos, guard Dalton Risner was questionable with an ankle injury but is active. Nose Tackle D.J. Jones cleared concussion protocol and is active as well.

Las Vegas’ inactives are Ya-Sin, receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion), tight end Foster Moreau (knee), guard John Simpson, defensive end Tashawn Bower, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, Jr., and running back Brittain Brown.

The Broncos’ inactives are receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), defensive back Darius Phillips (hamstring), offensive tackle Billy Turner (knee), defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike, and receiver Jalen Virgil.