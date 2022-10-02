Russell Wilson touchdown cuts Raiders lead to 25-23

Getty Images

The Broncos were facing first-and-30 from their own 19-yard line.

Three snaps later, Denver was in the end zone and cut Las Vegas’ lead to 25-23.

First Denver caught Las Vegas with too many men on the field, turning first-and-30 into first-and-25. Those five yards were all quarterback Russell Wilson needed fired an 18-yard pass to Courtland Sutton, making it second-and-7. Then Wilson stepped up and connected with KJ Hamler on a 55-yard pass down to the Las Vegas 3.

Wilson ran it in on the next play and with the extra point, the Broncos were down by just two points.

Denver had punted on each of its first four possessions in the second half, with three drives going three-and-out.

The Raiders have a chance to hold on to win with a long drive, but Denver’s defense will be looking to get the ball back.