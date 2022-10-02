Saints take fourth-quarter lead on Taysom Hill touchdown run

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2022, 11:59 AM EDT
The Saints are playing without their first-string quarterback, but they’re thankful to have a third-string quarterback who can make plays.

With Jameis Winston injured and Andy Dalton starting, Taysom Hill has stepped in and made some plays with his legs, including a touchdown run that gave the Saints their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter.

Dalton came back in after that to throw the two-point conversion pass that made the score Saints 22, Vikings 19 with 9:29 remaining in the game.

For most of the game it looked like the Vikings would cruise to a win, but now they’re going to need Kirk Cousins to bring them back in what has been one of the more entertaining games the NFL has given the London fans.

  1. I’m out on Kevin O’Connell as a head coach. He’s not an alpha. He’s a glorified OC masquerading as head coach.

  2. Refs called that last drive like they aren’t getting paid if the Saints win. 2 phantom 3rd down calls to keep drives alive including calling a defender for DPI because Thielen grabbed the defender’s facemask and yanked the defender past him.

  3. The Saints just got robbed by two awful penalty calls against their defense. Is almost as it the refs want the Vikings to win this game

  4. Doesn’t matter when the refs flag the Vikings all the way into the end zone immediately after. Eve the announcers were confused how these were even fouls.

  5. Vikings just got an assist from the officials for a 39 yard penalty. Apparently the receiver is allowed to grab a defensive backs face mask then the defender gets the penalty. Kind of like half the garbage they hit Detroit with last week

