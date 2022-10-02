Seahawks hold off Lions 48-45 in wild game

Getty Images

The Seahawks and Lions combined for 93 points, 1,075 yards and Geno Smith and Jared Goff both passed for more than 300 yards in a wild game at Ford Field. Seattle, though, walked out the winner, holding off Detroit 48-45 in the highest-scoring game in the NFL this season.

The Seahawks evened their record to 2-2, while the Lions fell to 1-3.

Seattle once led 24-9, but Detroit never went away. The Lions scored their final touchdown with 1:06 remaining and had a chance to recover the onside kick but DeeJay Dallas finally secured it for Seattle. The Lions had all three timeouts but again failed to get off the field on third down.

Seattle, which never punted, got a 7-yard run by Rashaad Penny on third-and-five with 58 seconds left to ice the game. Penny ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Smith went 23-of-30 for 320 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 51 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

DK Metcalf caught seven passes for 149 yards, and Tyler Lockett contributed six for 91 yards.

Goff was 26-of-39 for 378 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, and T.J. Hockenson caught eight for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Reynolds added seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Jamaal Williams ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.