Seahawks hold off Lions 48-45 in wild game

Posted by Charean Williams on October 2, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Seahawks and Lions combined for 93 points, 1,075 yards and Geno Smith and Jared Goff both passed for more than 300 yards in a wild game at Ford Field. Seattle, though, walked out the winner, holding off Detroit 48-45 in the highest-scoring game in the NFL this season.

The Seahawks evened their record to 2-2, while the Lions fell to 1-3.

Seattle once led 24-9, but Detroit never went away. The Lions scored their final touchdown with 1:06 remaining and had a chance to recover the onside kick but DeeJay Dallas finally secured it for Seattle. The Lions had all three timeouts but again failed to get off the field on third down.

Seattle, which never punted, got a 7-yard run by Rashaad Penny on third-and-five with 58 seconds left to ice the game. Penny ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Smith went 23-of-30 for 320 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 51 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

DK Metcalf caught seven passes for 149 yards, and Tyler Lockett contributed six for 91 yards.

Goff was 26-of-39 for 378 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, and T.J. Hockenson caught eight for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Reynolds added seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Jamaal Williams ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

17 responses to “Seahawks hold off Lions 48-45 in wild game

  1. Lions can’t figure out how to win, but they’re right there.

    Goff > Carr

  2. Same old Lions. Campbell, Lions D, are awful. I don’t care. Give me thumbs down. Prove me wrong. Until then, same old Lions. You lost to Reno. And I’m a Lions fan from the 1960’s.

  4. We need to focus on Defense next offseason, and probably use the 2 first round picks to get Bryce Young or Cj Stroud.

  6. Arron Glenn can’t possibly keep his job as terrible as this defense is. The defense didn’t get a single stop and this is against Seattle, not exactly a scary offense. The offense has overcome several injuries and keeps clicking and the defense keeps getting worse

  7. Aaron Glenn is the big favorite for the next head coaching position in the NFL, I hope he does that better than the current defensive coordinator for the Lions.

  11. The Lions are right there, but they keep losing. It’d be nice to see them win some of these games. I like Campbell.

  13. Did you all see in the 2019 playoffs when the Packers earned the game ending 1st down and Pete Carroll threw a tantrum like a toddler whose mom wouldn’t buy him a treat at the store? That was funny.

  17. Lions are down to the practice squad at the point. Starting RB out, down to 3 total receivers, OL starters out, LB and starting corner out. With Goff’s pick 6, missed FG and extra points, I’m surprised this was even remotely close.

