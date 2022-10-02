Shaquille Leonard out with a concussion

USA TODAY Sports

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was making his 2022 debut on Sunday.

It’s now been cut short.

Leonard has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion.

Leonard collided with linebacker Zaire Franklin on tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo‘s touchdown in the second quarter. Leonard was holding a towel against his head for an apparent bloody nose as he walked to the locker room.

Leonard had two tackles before exiting the contest.

The Colts play the Broncos on Thursday night in Week Five, which gives all players less time to recover from one game to the next.