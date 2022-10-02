Shaquille Leonard set for 2022 debut

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is set for his first appearance of the 2022 season.

Leonard missed the first three games of the year while he worked his way back from June back surgery. Leonard missed all of training camp and made his return from the physically unable to perform list ahead of Week One, so he’s had a few weeks of practice to get himself ready for his return to the middle of the Indianapolis defense.

That defense held the Chiefs to 17 points in last week’s win and the hope around the Colts will be that Leonard lifts them even higher.

Safety Julian Blackmon, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, cornerback Dallis Flowers, center Wesley French, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, tackle Luke Tenuta, and defensive tackle Chris Williams are inactive for the Colts this weekend.