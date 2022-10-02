Sunday Night Football: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones active for Buccaneers

Getty Images

It’s official: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Mike Evans are all back for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense on Sunday.

Godwin (hamstring) and Jones (knee) were both questionable for the game, but were reportedly expected to play. Both receivers have missed each of the last two games after playing the season-opening victory over Dallas.

Evans was serving a one-game suspension last week.

The Buccaneers’ inactives are receiver Scotty Miller, receiver Breshad Perriman, tight end Kyle Rudolph, cornerback Zyon McCollum, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, and quarterback Kyle Trask.

That means receiver Cole Beasley is active after the team once again elevated him from the practice squad.

For the Chiefs, running back Ronald Jones, kicker Harrison Butker, quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Mike Danna, defensive end Benton Whitley, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, and offensive tackle Darian Kinnard are inactive.

Matthew Wright will kick for the Chiefs after he was elevated from the practice squad.