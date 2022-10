USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks defensive back Tariq Woolen made his first career interception last week. He made his first career pick-six today.

It came on the first play of the second half.

Woolen stepped in front of tight end T.J. Hockenson and returned the interception 40 yards to the end zone.

It has Seattle up 31-15.

The Seahawks defense also has a sack and a fumble recovery.

Jared Goff is 12-of-19 for 145 yards with a touchdown and an interception.