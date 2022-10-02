Texans have scored 17 straight points, trail Chargers 27-24

Getty Images

In the first half, the Chargers looked as if they’d walked into a get-right game against the Texans.

But things have changed in the second half.

The Texans have scored 17 straight points and trail 27-24 in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles punted on each of its first three possessions in the second half, allowing Houston an opportunity to get back in it. Running back Rex Burkhead scored on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Davis Mills late in the third quarter. And then receiver Brandin Cooks caught an 18-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 93-yard drive to make the score 27-21.

Chargers returner DeAndre Carter then fumbled the ensuing kickoff to give the Texans an opportunity to take the lead. But Mills’ fumble on a second-down sack took the offense off schedule, even though Houston recovered.

Houston got a 40-yard field goal to pull within three points at 27-24.