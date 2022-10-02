Titans lead Colts 24-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Titans lead the Colts 24-10 at halftime, but Tennessee arguably should be up by more.

The Titans were on an effective two-minute drive when they faced third-and-1 from Indianapolis’ 25 with 19 seconds left. The Titans had just taken their final timeout. On the next play, Tannehill tried to run for a first down, which would’ve given Tennessee time to spike it for a field goal.

But Tannehill was stopped for no gain and the clock ran out as the Titans tried to sprint their field goal team onto the field.

So the score remained 24-10, Tennessee.

The Titans have been in control throughout the game. Derrick Henry has 99 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a 19-yard touchdown.

Receiver Robert Woods and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo caught the other Tennessee touchdowns in the first half. Randy Bullock also hit a 44-yard field goal.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan fumbled twice in the first half, losing one. He’s 12-of-20 passing for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox caught the 14-yard TD with 2:13 left in the first half.

Running back Jonathan Taylor has just 19 yards on 11 carries.

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who was making his 2022 debut, headed to the locker room in the second quarter to be evaluated for a head injury.

Tennessee will have the ball first to start the second half.