Titans turn Matt Ryan fumble into touchdown for 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has experienced some serious fumble issues early in the 2022 season.

They’ve continued on Sunday and now the Titans have an early 7-0 lead because of it.

Indianapolis had third-and-15 at midfield following a false start penalty. Then defensive lineman Denico Autry came in to sack Ryan, forcing the fumble in the process. Edge rusher Bud Dupree recovered the loose ball at the Indianapolis 32 to give Tennessee excellent field position.

From there, the Titans converted third-and-6 with quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s 9-yard run up the middle. Then on first-and-goal, Tannehill fired a 7-yard touchdown to receiver Robert Woods off play-action. With the extra point, Tennessee had a 7-0 lead.

It was Woods’ first touchdown as a Titan.

Ryan has now fumbled eight times this season, losing three of them.