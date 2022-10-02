Treylon Burks left locker room on crutches, in walking boot

USA TODAY Sports

Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks had to exit Sunday’s win over the Colts and was carted to the locker room after making his way off the field.

Burks was ruled out with a foot injury and likely will need more evaluation.

But according to multiple reporters on the scene in Indianapolis, Burks exited the Tennessee locker room on crutches and with his foot in a walking boot.

Burks finished Sunday’s game with a pair of catches for 14 yards.

The 18th overall pick of the 2022 draft, Burks entered Sunday with eight receptions for 115 yards. He also took an 8-yard carry in last week’s victory over Las Vegas.