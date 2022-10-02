Vikings beat Saints in back-and-forth field goal battle

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints
The Vikings and Saints played a wild one in London.

After a back-and-forth fourth quarter, it was a Greg Joseph 48-yard field goal — his fifth field goal of the game — that gave Minnesota a 28-25 lead.

That came just after Saints kicker Wil Lutz nailed a 60-yard field goal with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, tying the game 25-25 and appearing to send it close to overtime.

After Joseph’s kick gave the Vikings the lead, Lutz had a chance to send it into overtime with a 61-yard attempt. But he double-doinked it off the upright and cross bar, and it was no good.

Aside from the kicking heroics, Justin Jefferson was the star of the game, with 10 catches for 147 yards. Kirk Cousins also had a solid game getting the ball to Jefferson.

The Saints were without Jameis Winston, their starting quarterback, but Andy Dalton filled in admirably and gave the Saints a chance, getting them into long field goal range for that Lutz kick as time expired.

The win improves the Vikings to 3-1 and keeps them in very good shape in the NFC playoff race. The Saints fall to 1-3.

25 responses to “Vikings beat Saints in back-and-forth field goal battle

  6. This is how the NFL turns into the WWE. A few well timed phantom calls can turn a 3 point loss into a 3 point win.

    The Refs, on the same drive called 2 phantom calls on the Saints in the 4th Qtr, either of which would’ve forced the Vikings to punt but ended up gifting them 1st and goal on the 1 and 7 points on the second call. The worst part is replays show clear as day the ref standing 5 feet away watching Thielen grab the defender’s facemask and ignoring it.

  8. Good game. I wish NFL would use the college 15 yard penalty on pass interference. Too many cheap penalty yards with NFL spot foul.

  13. The Vikings let the Saints hang around by not getting it done in the Redzone and nearly paid the price. Like last week an ugly win is still a win.

  14. Saints have to be the most unlucky team when it comes from losing games due to inaccurate ref calls.

  15. That was a gruesome career-threatening injury to Lewis Cine. He was in enough pain that the whole team came out to wish him well. I hate to see anyone get hurt like that and I hope that he soon regains the normal use of his left leg.

  17. The phantom penalties against the Saints in the 4th quarter that kept the Vikings TD drive alive were absolutely disgusting. The NFL has officially jointed the ranks of the WWE. What’s the point in even playing the games when the outcome is clearly scripted? Absolutely ridiculous.

  18. Solid, good-looking international win for the Vikings. Great exposure. Nice work.

  19. It was a good game up until the refs decided that the spread was at risk. Not a fan of either but the Saints got screwed….

  20. When you need the refs 2 weeks in a row to gift you wins, your team isn’t that good.

  21. Not a fan of either but Saints got ripped off with the fake PI call at the goal. If anything should’ve been offensive PI.

  23. This was an embarrassing display of incompetent officiating on an international stage.

  24. With so many of the scripted outcomes of games going against the vikings over the years, feels good to be on the up side of one.

