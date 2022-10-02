Vikings score first, lead Saints 7-0 in London

Getty Images

The Vikings are showing no signs of jet lag in today’s early kickoff in London.

Minnesota received the opening kickoff and marched down the field on a methodical 75-yard drive that ended with a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Alexander Mattison.

The Vikings appeared to have a touchdown on the play before that when Cousins hit K.J. Osborn in the end zone, but Justin Jefferson was called for offensive pass interference on the play.

Cousins was 7-for-9 for 67 yards on the drive. Now Andy Dalton and the Saints’ offense will try to answer.