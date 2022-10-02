Vikings score first, lead Saints 7-0 in London

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2022, 9:48 AM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The Vikings are showing no signs of jet lag in today’s early kickoff in London.

Minnesota received the opening kickoff and marched down the field on a methodical 75-yard drive that ended with a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Alexander Mattison.

The Vikings appeared to have a touchdown on the play before that when Cousins hit K.J. Osborn in the end zone, but Justin Jefferson was called for offensive pass interference on the play.

Cousins was 7-for-9 for 67 yards on the drive. Now Andy Dalton and the Saints’ offense will try to answer.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Vikings score first, lead Saints 7-0 in London

  3. With all the inactive players on the saints O. This could get ugly. At least the saints D vs vikes O should be entertaining.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.